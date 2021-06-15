Official visit put Purdue over the top with four-star Camden Heide

"It was just my relationship with the coaching staff," Heide said. "I just went on my official visit and it felt like home. They welcomed me, the players welcomed me, and I had a great time."

Rivals.com's No. 71-ranked player in the Class of 2022 and a four-star prospect, the 6-foot-7ish wing/forward chose Purdue over Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and many others. Through the course of the process, offers also came in from Arizona, Texas, Wisconsin and a slew of others.

Securing the third member of its 2022 recruiting class Purdue has picked up a commitment from Rivals.com four-star forward Camden Heide following his official visit over the weekend.

For a segment of Heide's family, Purdue is home. His father, Craig, grew up in Lafayette and attended Jefferson High School.

"Family did play a part in it, because I grew up being a Purdue fan and going to Purdue games when they played at Minnesota," Heide said. "I've always been interested in them, and when it became an option for me when they offered me, I tried to look at It with a longer view and now that I've been able to visit there officially and see campus, I loved it.

"It was a lot different when you can be there in person and It affects your decision-making when you can actually see things. You can only tell so much going on Google Maps or being on a Zoom and looking at the pictures they take. It's a lot different."

Now departed assistant coach Steve Lutz put Purdue on Heide's radar when he was a freshman at Wayzata High School — which he just helped to a state championship as a junior — and Matt Painter offered him after he came to campus for the program's elite camp two years ago.

"They've had players who've had bits and pieces of my game who've been very successful at Purdue and gone on to play at the next level," Heide said. "They've shown me film of different players and pieces of their games that sort of make up my game. They said I'm no replica of any of those guys, that I'm my own person, but seeing the success they've had with those players, it's cool to see."

He's a different player, though, now than he was when Purdue first offered. Obviously, considering how much time has passed.

Today, Heide is 6-foot-7, north of 200 pounds, a versatile slasher type of offensive player who's also shot the ball from long range very well in his career and intends to continue doing so moving forward.

"They said I'd most likely be a 2 or a 3," Heide said. "They've show me clips of Ryan Cline and Sasha (Stefanovic) coming off screens and catching and shooting. Also, Dakota Mathias, and Vince Edwards, too.

"I think the best thing I do is just my ability to score and shoot the ball, but also my overall game. I feel like wherever I fit into and whatever situation I'm in, I can make the best play."

He joins guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith in what's shaping up to be a likely five-man class for the Boilermakers.