ATLANTA — Octavious Oxendine has held a Purdue offer — and has been a Boilermaker priority — for literally years and been on its campus nearly a half dozen times.

And now that the Rivals.com four-star defensive tackle and Rivals250 member is readying for his senior season, and eventually a college decision, that long-standing familiarity resonates, he said Monday at the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta.

"It was my freshman year that I came up for a camp and that's where they offered me, so I've had an offer for almost all of my high school career now," Oxendine said. "... You see a lot about a school over time. You see how they carry themselves, how the players are, and you just see a lot over time."