Four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert looking closely at Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a handful of high-level defensive line prospects in Indiana this year, Cathedral's Kendrick Gilbert being one of the biggest names.
And one of Purdue's foremost targets.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound projected defensive tackle visited West Lafayette earlier this month for the Boilermakers' spring game.
"I've been up there a few times now and felt real comfortable," Gilbert said at this past weekend's Rivals Camp at Ben Davis. "I got to talk to Coach (Jeff) Brohm and the other coaches and those visits went well.
"They just talk to me about being a hometown kid and them wanting to keep me in-state to represent the state."
