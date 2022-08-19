Four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert's mind is made up

Purdue won't have to wait much longer for word from its top remaining recruiting target, as defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert has made his decision.

"I'm getting real close to committing," Gilbert said Friday night, following Cathedral's 43-12 win at Lafayette Jeff. "I wanted to do it this weekend, but some stuff changed with how I was going to (announce). I'm going to get that figured out and I'll be committing really soon."

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has narrowed things down to Purdue and Kentucky, and said LSU made a renewed late push for him lately, though it seems to have been unsuccessful.

Gilbert made official visits to both Purdue and UK in June, then back-to-back unofficial visits to both schools weeks later.

Purdue's prioritized Gilbert as what might be the final piece of a particularly strong defensive line class.

"They've talked to me about coming in and being a difference-maker for the program, that they need another big guy in the middle on their D-line," Gilbert said. "I could fill that need for them."