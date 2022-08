Purdue landed its biggest defensive commitment yet in the Class of 2023 with a pledge on Sunday from Rivals.com four-star tackle Kendrick Gilbert.



The 6-5, 270-pound Indianapolis Cathedral High product is part of an already lush group of Purdue 2023 defensive line commitments, joining Mich Carter, Will Heldt, Saadiq Clements and Drake Carlson. Carter and Heldt project as ends, while Clements and Carlson are tackles.



Gilbert is the lone four-star commitment in the Boilermakers' 18-man 2023 class.



Rated the No. 2 player in Indiana by Rivals.com, Gilbert fielded over 20 offers, ultimately picking the Boilermakers from among a final top four that also included LSU, Iowa and Kentucky.



He is the second player from Cathedral High to pick Purdue in the Class of 2023, joining wideout Jaron Tibbs. In all, the Boilermakers have six commitments from the Indianapolis area: WR TJ McWilliams, S/LB Winston Berglund, S Dillon Thieneman, Heldt, Tibbs and now Gilbert.