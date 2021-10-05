Four-star Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn talks Purdue, BYU, UCLA

NORCROSS, Ga -- The foot injury that sidelined Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn for roughly a full year is now firmly in the past. The four-star point guard spent the weekend of Sept. 19 proving to be fully recovered by shining at Double Trouble Academy in suburban Atlanta, eventually taking home MVP honors. Gibbs-Lawhorn also found time between games to discuss the state of his recruitment.





IN HIS WORDS





ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“Recruiting is going amazing recently. I've been hearing from Auburn and Clemson recently. UCLA has been at my practice recently, and I took an unofficial to BYU.”





ON HIS BYU VISIT

“The football game was nice. It was a great experience. It’s an amazing environment out there. I live in Utah now obviously, but I’m from Indiana originally.”





ON INDIANA AND PURDUE

"They both offered before Covid. I still hear a lot from Purdue a lot. Indian, not as much. They had the coaching change so it’s a bit confusing with them, but I still hear from [recruiting coordinator Brian] Walsh from time to time. I hear a lot from Purdue. I took another visit there this summer and I feel like I am one of their top targets."





ON PURDUE

“We just talk about the basics about why they want me and how they want me to fit in and play if I go there. We talk a lot about basketball. It’s not like we talk about recruiting a ton because I already know they want me. It’s more just talk about basketball.”





ON HIS FOOT INJURY

“I missed a full year. BYU and Purdue were the two schools that reached out a lot while I was injured and stuck in there. It means a lot. It’s whatever, though, it really doesn;t matter if they keep in contact or not. I still know what kind of player I am.”





ON WHERE HE MIGHT VISIT NEXT

“I want to go on a UCLA visit. I have been talking to them a lot really. We’re supposed to be setting up a visit. They're gonna let me know soon. It’s supposed to be really nice out there. I want to go see it.”



