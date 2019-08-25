A 6-foot-8 power forward from the state of Minnesota, Carlson is one of the sturdier producers in the frontcourt. Picking up offer after offer in recent months, the four-star prospect has no timetable for a college decision thanks to a bevy of schools that he is still considering.

One of the top Midwest recruits this summer, Ben Carlson has remained patient with the recruiting process. Unwilling to show his hand, Carlson has yet to narrow his school list but he has scheduled four official visits and two others in the unofficial variety that will begin this week.

Carlson sits as one of the top prospects from Minnesota and will visit the local Richard Pitino’s program on Thursday, a trip that will take place in the unofficial variety. The next day, August 30, Carlson will begin his first official visit to Xavier.

On September 7, Carlson will visit Wisconsin in the official variety before heading back onto the road the following weekend, September 14, where he will head to Purdue. Each remain in need of a frontcourt addition in the 2020 class which could be notched by Carlson.

September 24, Carlson will visit Iowa State, though the trip will be in the unofficial variety; he does expect to spend two full days in Ames. To complete the month, Carlson will head outside of his region for the first time and is expected to be on Stanford’s campus during the weekend of September 27.

A member of the D1 Minnesota program, Carlson has been a model of efficiency for the past two summers playing on adidas circuit. He can score both facing the basket and with his back to it, has a quality feel for the game as he can contribute in the half-court setting, and is skilled but also versatile enough to fill either big man position along the frontline.

There is no timeline towards a commitment as more visits could be scheduled in the coming weeks as Carlson prepares for a busy month ahead.

