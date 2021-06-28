Four-star forward Jalen Washington's Purdue official visit starts today

Purdue gets one of its highest-priority targets on campus starting today, as Gary West Side four-star forward Jalen Washington begins his official visit to West Lafayette.

"Just everything they have to offer," Washington said of what he'll want to see from Purdue. "The same things I look for at the other schools. I want to talk to the coaches a little more, see how they are. It's been a while since we've met up in person and it'll be good to see the players again, interact with them, and see the facilities. It'll be a refresher. I've been to Purdue a couple of times (before the pandemic), but a refresher will be good."

This month, Washington has previously officially visited North Carolina, Stanford and Oklahoma and unofficially visited Marquette.

"I've just been comparing what the different schools have to offer," Washington said, "and what the interactions with the coaches and staff are like."

Washington said he doesn't have a plan for when he'll decide as of yet.

"After I get done taking all my visits, it might be a little easier to put a date on it," he said.

"Definitely relationships with the coaches and developing (as a player)," Washington said. "I'm getting to see a lot of different things I probably didn't know before from talking to all these coaches and seeing those schools, but those are two of the biggest things."

Indiana has worked to try to get a visit from Washington eventually, too, and Michigan and Gonzaga are among those who haven't offered yet who watched him at this weekend's Charlie Hughes Showcase in Carmel.

North Carolina's whole staff was present for Washington's first two games, and had at least one coach at all his games, as did Purdue and others.

Notre Dame's Mike Brey and Marquette's Shaka Smart were among other head coaches who watched Washington, while Stanford, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State and Illinois sent assistant coaches to see him.