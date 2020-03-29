News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 22:07:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star forward Trey Kaufman remains a Purdue target

Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman
Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman has long been a Purdue target, and remains so. (GoldandBlack.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue had prioritized Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman long before it landed blue-chip Fort Wayne forward Caleb Furst.

Now, the Boilermaker coaching staff's pitch to the Rivals.com four-star-rated and top-100-ranked forward centers around wanting both.

A few days after Furst committed to Purdue, Matt Painter traveled to Southern Indiana to watch Kaufman play, a signal that the Boilermakers would remain interested.

"They want us to play together," Kaufman said.

