Purdue had prioritized Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman long before it landed blue-chip Fort Wayne forward Caleb Furst.

Now, the Boilermaker coaching staff's pitch to the Rivals.com four-star-rated and top-100-ranked forward centers around wanting both.

A few days after Furst committed to Purdue, Matt Painter traveled to Southern Indiana to watch Kaufman play, a signal that the Boilermakers would remain interested.

"They want us to play together," Kaufman said.