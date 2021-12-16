Four-star guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn commits to Purdue

Purdue's bringing Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn back home.

The Rivals.com four-star Class of 2023 guard committed to the Boilermakers on Thursday afternoon, a move that'll bring him back to his native Lafayette (or close enough) after he finishes out his high school career in prep school in Utah.

The high-scoring combo is ranked 39th nationally in the 2023 class nationally by Rivals.com and committed early to Purdue over an offer from Indiana and ongoing interest from West Coast powers UCLA, Gonzaga and others. He officially visited Purdue for the Boilermakers' exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis in November.

Gibbs-Lawhorn missed his sophomore season and sat out the spring due to foot injuries, but has returned to the floor this season for Real Salt Lake Academy and has averaged around 19 points per game.

As a freshman at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 21 points per game.

He joins Indianapolis wing Myles Colvin as Purdue's two early Class of 2023 commitments.

More to come ...