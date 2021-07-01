Just before the hectic month of June closed out, Purdue got the man it wanted on campus, as Gary West Side's Jalen Washington officially visited West Lafayette.

The Rivals.com four-star forward and top-25-level player nationally was on campus with his parents on Monday and into Tuesday. He came with a significant level of built-in familiarity, even after a year-plus-long recruiting dead period.

As an underclassman, Washington made a number of unofficial visits, whether they were for games, team camps or on one occasion, a preseason fan-event scrimmage.

"I'd been to Purdue probably three or four times for games and stuff, but it was cool to see everything else the campus has other than Mackey," Washington said. "That was my first time getting an actual tour of everything else."