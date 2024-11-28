Four-star linebacker Grant Beerman flips commitment to Illinois

Purdue's downward spiral in the recruiting world continues as 2025 four-star linebacker Grant Beerman has flipped his commitment from the Boilermakers to Illinois, he announced.

Beerman was once one of three four-star prospects in the class for Purdue, as well as cornerbacks Zyntreacs Otey and Dawayne Galloway, but that number is down to one after Beerman and Gallowaty both backed off their initial pledge. The Lakota West (Oh.) standout was a top priority for defensive coordinator Kevin Kane in the class, as the Boilermakers secured the commitment over the likes of West Virginia, Cincinnati, Michigan State and others.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker remained committed to Purdue for months, despite struggles throughout the program, but ultimately decided to go to rival Illinois for his collegiate career.

"I still want to be locked in. You know, I committed to Purdue for a reason. I love the coaching staff there, but with the struggles it presents, you have to look at a backup. You got to look at other options just in case. But you know, I want to be locked in with Purdue," Beerman told Boiler Upload last month.

Purdue has now lost six commitments in the class, with Beerman joining Galloway, Lebron Hill, Drayden Pavey, Ta'Khiyan Whitset, and Keylan Abrams in exploring other opportunities.