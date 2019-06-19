More ($): Rivals.com's Adam Friedman on Purdue's Northeast commitments

A few days after pulling a four-star recruit out of New York City, Purdue pulled one from North Jersey, as quarterback Michael Alaimo committed to the Boilermakers on Wednesday, following an unofficial visit on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 210-or-so-pound QB from New Jersey power St. Joseph's Regional in Montvale also held offers from Michigan State — who he'd previously officially visited — and many others, a list that also included Boston College, Cal and Pittsburgh.

Alaimo's commitment followed closely that of four-star Queens native Tirek Murphy, the running back who committed to the Boilermakers on Saturday during an official visit.

Purdue now has six commitments for the Class of 2020, with more certain to come before June is out.

The quarterback situation was bound to play out promptly, given that Purdue just hosted Iowa's Hunter Dekkers for an official visit and previously had hosted Arizona's Chubba Purdy for an unofficial visit. Alaimo's commitment closes the book on the position.

More to come ...