GoldandBlack - Four-star Philly guard Jameel Brown commits to Purdue

Almost a year before the Class of 2022 can sign, Purdue may already have its backcourt set.

Four-star guard Jameel Brown announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Monday evening, joining fellow Rivals150 junior Fletcher Loyer as early commitments for Matt Painter and his staff.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard from the Haverford School near Philadelphia is ranked as the No. 105 prospect nationally in the 2022 class by Rivals.com and picked the Boilermakers over a final list that also included Marquette, Xavier, Temple and the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania. Ohio State and Nebraska were among his other early high-major offers.

Villanova, Maryland, Indiana and Notre Dame have been among the many others interested, despite Brown missing most of his sophomore season with a wrist injury.

More to come ...



