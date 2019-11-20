News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 14:33:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star QB Malik Hornsby inching closer and closer to a decision

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

When Malik Hornsby steps foot on the turf inside the Alamodome, he will be committed.The newly minted All-American says he is close to making his college decision and intends to privately sign with...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}