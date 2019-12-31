Four-star QB Malik Hornsby reshuffles the deck ahead of Signing Day
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Malik Hornby's recruitment has been a constantly-revolving door of schools and the four-star signal-caller will no longer make a decision during Saturday's All-American Bowl.I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news