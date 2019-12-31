News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star QB Malik Hornsby reshuffles the deck ahead of Signing Day

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Malik Hornby's recruitment has been a constantly-revolving door of schools and the four-star signal-caller will no longer make a decision during Saturday's All-American Bowl.I...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}