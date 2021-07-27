Four-star QB Rickie Collins planning return visit to Purdue
It's very early in the process, but Purdue is squarely situated around the top of the list for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
As the Boilermaker coaching staff has worked the past few recruiting cycles to establish itself in Louisiana, Baton Rouge's Rickie Collins unofficially visited West Lafayette in June.
And ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news