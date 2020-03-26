Four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley remains a Purdue priority.
Purdue normally goes far and wide nationally to recruit the quarterback position, its past three quarterback signees coming from Arizona, California and New Jersey, respectively.
In the 2021 class, it hopes to not have to, since Indianapolis' Donaven McCulley is one of the better QB prospects in the country, and happens to be an hour down the road.
The Boilermaker program has long made the Rivals.com four-star prospect and Rivals250 member from Lawrence North a priority and that hasn't changed.
"They're just telling me how they really like me," McCulley said, "and how they want me to come in and make an early impact."
