Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

After being committed to Purdue since last fall, Rivals.com four-star quarterback Rickie Collins has backed out of his pledge and re-opened his recruitment, he announced on Monday night.

The Baton Rouge native was the highest-rated player In the Boilermakers' class thus far and would have been one of the higher-rated recruits of the Jeff Brohm Era had he stuck, but that possibility went by the wayside as Aug. 1 — the first day official offers could be sent out to 2023 prospects, for whatever that's worth — arrived.

During his monthslong commitment to Purdue, Collins was also heavily recruited by Oregon and Florida State, among others, and he just unofficially visited near-by LSU.

Nevertheless, Collins had always spoken with virtual certainty about the strength of his Purdue commitment after his official visit to West Lafayette the first weekend in June.

Until Monday, that is, when his social media announcement signaled Purdue no longer having a quarterback recruit in its recruiting class



