Four-star receiver Milton Wright officially visiting Purdue this weekend
LOUISVILLE — Purdue hosts Milton Wright for an official visit this weekend, as the four-star wide receiver from Christian Academy of Louisville moves toward a decision he says could come "soon."
There are no dots to connect, though, he says, between the timing of the Purdue visit and his stated timeframe for a commitment.
"It's just my first visit," Wright said, following his CLA team's win over Bullitt East Friday night. "It's nothing like that."
