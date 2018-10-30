Ticker
Four-star receiver Milton Wright officially visiting Purdue this weekend

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
LOUISVILLE — Purdue hosts Milton Wright for an official visit this weekend, as the four-star wide receiver from Christian Academy of Louisville moves toward a decision he says could come "soon."

There are no dots to connect, though, he says, between the timing of the Purdue visit and his stated timeframe for a commitment.

"It's just my first visit," Wright said, following his CLA team's win over Bullitt East Friday night. "It's nothing like that."

{{ article.author_name }}