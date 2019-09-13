Four-star Ryan Kalkbrenner has a decision to make
One of the class of 2020's premier shot-blockers, Ryan Kalkbrenner looked to be on his way to deciding between Creighton, Purdue and Stanford. However, a late offer from Kansas may have thrown a mo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news