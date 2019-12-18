Four-star wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen expected to sign with Purdue
In a bit of a signing day surprise, Purdue is expected to sign Rivals.com four-star wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen to its 2020 signing class at the 11th hour.
Yaseen had been committed to Northwestern for roughly a year. He visited Purdue this past weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is expected to be a mid-year enrollee.
