Anthony Brown cites Rondale Moore as one of the players he's molded himself after, and in Brown, Purdue may see glimpses of its former star.

Thus, the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, has long been a Boilermaker target at what's become its marquee position in recruiting.

"They're one of my top schools for sure," Brown said. "They pass the ball a lot and I like that."