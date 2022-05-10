Four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown looking at Purdue
Anthony Brown cites Rondale Moore as one of the players he's molded himself after, and in Brown, Purdue may see glimpses of its former star.
Thus, the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, has long been a Boilermaker target at what's become its marquee position in recruiting.
"They're one of my top schools for sure," Brown said. "They pass the ball a lot and I like that."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news