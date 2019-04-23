Four-star wide receiver Michael Redding visited Purdue
On a recruiting board loaded with high-end wide receiver targets, Purdue seems to be a player for one of the best there is.
Michael Redding, a Rivals.com four-star prospect ranked 41st nationally, visited Purdue last month and said the trip strengthened the Boilermakers' place as a factor in his national recruitment.
