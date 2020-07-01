GoldandBlack - Four-star wing Blake Wesley remains a Purdue priority

Among Purdue's remaining Class of 2021 targets, Blake Wesley very much remains on the Boilermakers' list of priorities for its second — and potentially final — scholarship.

Purdue's seriously recruited the South Bend Riley guard/wing for more than a year now and offered him last July after Matt Painter watched him at the NCAA Academy in Champaign. He's been recruited heavily ever since, one of several blue-chip priorities — along with fellow four-star recruits Harrison Ingram, Max Christie and Trey Kaufman — among candidates to join four-star big man Caleb Furst.

"They're very interested in him in him and him playing multiple positions," said Wesley's father, Derrick. "He's been on their radar since a little before the NCAA (Academy) and they've been really aggressive. He talks to Coach Brandon (Brantley) probably three or four times a week and we talk to Painter every now and then, so we're pretty clear on where Purdue stands."