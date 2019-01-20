More: Purdue 2020 targets

Purdue hosted another of its clear-cut Class of 2020 priorities for a junior-year official visit this weekend, as the Minneapolis area's Kerwin Walton visited for the Boilermakers' win over Indiana.

"Some things I took from the visit were that the coaches really try to bring out the best in their players and strive to help them achieve their goals on and off the court," Walton said, via text message. "They also seem to have a great fanbase, and everyone in Indiana seemed to know who the players were. I was also impressed with the leadership program that was presented to me."

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard/forward from state power Hopkins High School said that among Purdue's current players he spoke most with Carsen Edwards, Eric Hunter and Emmanuel Dowuona.