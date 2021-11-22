Five takeaways from Purdue's championship showing in Connecticut

Purdue announced itself as a force to be reckoned with this college basketball season during its championship showing at the loaded Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.

In Connecticut, the Boilermakers took down blue-bloods North Carolina and Villanova on their way to hoisting the trophy and subsequently jumped to No. 3 In this week's AP poll.

Here are five things we learned — or were reminded of — about Purdue during the weekend.