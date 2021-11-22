Five takeaways from Purdue's championship showing in Connecticut
Purdue announced itself as a force to be reckoned with this college basketball season during its championship showing at the loaded Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.
In Connecticut, the Boilermakers took down blue-bloods North Carolina and Villanova on their way to hoisting the trophy and subsequently jumped to No. 3 In this week's AP poll.
Here are five things we learned — or were reminded of — about Purdue during the weekend.
PURDUE MAY HAVE THE BEST GUARD IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Has Purdue ever been able to say that?
Rick Mount, probably.
Jaden Ivey may be laying claim to that subjective title, as the Boilermaker sophomore was brilliant in Connecticut, showing a surprisingly mature knack for that balance between being an über-aggressive scorer and making sound decisions.
