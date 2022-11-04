Last season the BLEAV podcast network approached me to start a Purdue football podcast and got me connected with one of Purdue's all-time greats as a co-host. Let's welcome Kory Sheets to Boiler Upload for the first time, as we discuss this weekend's game against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes present one of the best defenses in America, but it is coupled with one of the worst offenses around. Weather will also likely be a factor, as wind and rain is predicted for Saturday afternoon. Among the topics discussed:

1. For the first time, we answer listener questions, as Kory talks about strength and conditioning as well as the offensive line.

2. Kory was strongly recruited by Iowa back in the day, so he talks about both playing against the Hawkeyes and what it was like being recruited by Kirk Ferentz.

3. We talk briefly about the struggles in the secondary.

4. Kory also shares his experience of what it is like to play in Iowa City.

As a quick note before you listen, Kory has a bit of spicy language sprinkled throughout, but his candor is true.