Jeff Brohm set a record for most true freshmen who used a year of eligibiity since he arrived at Purdue for the 2017 season. The number: seven.

The 2019 break down:

Offense: WR David Bell, RB King Doerue; WR Milton Wright Defense: E George Karlaftis, S Jalen Graham, S Cam Allen Special teams: P Brooks Cormier Nine true freshmen on offense saw action, while seven did on defense--including Cormier. So, add it all up: 16 of 26 members of Purdue's Class of 2019 saw action this season.

How does that compare to Brohm's other two seasons? In 2018, only three freshmen used a year of eligibility: wideout Rondale Moore, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive tackle Jeff Marks.

In 2017, Purdue five true freshmen used a year of eligibility: linebackers Derrick Barnes, Tobias Larry, Cornel Jones, tight end Darius Pittman and wideout KeyRon Catlett.

Here is a look at how the 2019 freshmen on offense were used.

NOTE: Players are permitted to play in as many as four games in a season--any four games--and still retain a redshirt. But play in a fifth game, and a player is unable to redshirt. That rule began in 2018.

Offensive Freshmen Pos. Player Games Snaps Redshirted WR David Bell

12 768 No RB King Doerue

12 480 No WR Milton Wright

11 539

No RB Da'Joun Hewitt

3 38

Yes WR TJ Sheffield

3

24

Yes TE Garrett Miller

4 60 Yes TE Kyle Bilodeau

3

14

Yes OL Cam Craig

1

72 Yes WR Mershawn Rice

1 9 Yes OL Spencer Holstege

0 N/A Yes OL Dave Monnot III

0

N/A Yes QB Paul Piferi

0 N/A Yes OL Kyle Jornigan 0 N/A Yes

NOTES: It wasn't a shock to see WRs David Bell and Milton Wright use a year of eligibility. And you figured one of the two freshman running backs would play a lot this year; King Doerue was the one. Otherwise, things appeared to go as planned for the coaching staff from a redshirt/play standout point. ... Doerue led the team in rushing with 451 yards on 130 carries with five TDs. He also made 20 catches for 148 yards and two TDs. ... Bell lived up to the hype--and then some. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year who led the Big Ten with 86 catches. He has 1,035 yards receiving with seven TDs. Bell is as humble as he is good. Watching him work with Rondale Moore next season will be exciting. The wideout unit will teem with talent. ... Wright fought through injury to make an impact. He had 18 catches for 288 yards and a TD. He also threw a touchdown pass. ... Speaking of wideouts, TJ Sheffield may have had a good shot to use a year of eligibility had he not gotten hurt. He played in the opener at Nevada following a good training camp. Sheffield is a shifty slot receiver with a big future. ... Like Sheffield, Mershawn Rice saw his debut season derailed by injury. But he found his way to the field late in the season. Rice is a rangy target who drips with intrigue. ... The best young lineman? Cam Craig. He is the lone lineman to play in 2019, as he saw extensive action in the finale. Craig already has an advanced body. ... Spencer Holstege was the No. 3 center most of the season. Remember: He took part in spring drills, along with Jalen Graham, Paul Piferi and George Karlaftis. ... Purdue has two promising tight ends in Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller. It will be interesting to see which one emerges moving forward. ... RB Da'Joun Hewitt got his feet wet but preserved his redshirt. He may have a bit more giddy-up than counterpart Doerue. ... Because of injury, Piferi was the No. 2 quarterback late in the season. He began 2019 at No. 5 on the depth chart.

