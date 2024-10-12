Freshman Browne leads near-comeback, Purdue falls in OT thriller

It had to be perfect.

Ryan Browne stood in the pocket and saw that he had running back Devin Mockobee with about two yards of space on his man, streaking for the corner of the end zone.

The freshman quarterback's team was down 40-35, with the time left on the clock beginning with a zero – 51 seconds.

That's when he unfurled a pass that looped, high and slow, on its way into Mockobee's arms, to be wrapped up and hugged as the junior back fell down for 6 points with his defender close enough to whisper to him.

That throw was perfect, and then so was the onside kick that made it possible. That football, dribbling through a scrum of opposing special teamers and ending up in the unlikely hands of Leland Smith.

It was all, somehow, going perfectly for Purdue.

Until it wasn't.

Junior quarterback and newfound Big Ten sensation Luke Altmeyer eclipsed 300 yards passing on the next drive with strikes that gave No. 23 Illinois a tying field goal. Then it was onto overtime for a game with 72 points scored after the halftime whistle, spinning deliriously on.

Altmeyer struck again, a 25-yard touchdown pass to the back of the end zone. Again, Purdue answered, Devin Mockobee stomping 22 yards and Purdue scoring the next play ... it was still going perfectly, again, until it wasn't.

Because on the next play, with coach Ryan Walters deciding he'd had enough of his Boilermakers' balancing act, Purdue was far from perfect, and it lost what nevertheless was an extraterrestrial performance for a team that seemed hopeless a week ago.

Purdue went for 2. Browne stood in the pocket, his team down 50-49, setting up to throw his 27th pass. But he never threw it.

Pressure came and he pivoted, spun, then whirled and scrambled back, back, back. He began a last-gasp swing from the pocket, facing a back-peddaling, befuddled referee caught in the action and trying to rid himself from this doomed final play.

Browne was finally wrangled to the turf, and Purdue, that slippery underdog, wrangled with him.

"Giving everything I can to win the game," Browne said of his performance, and sniffed. His eyes were pink.

The Boilers now find themselves at 1-5 and winless, in three tries, in the Big Ten. Illinois will continue on after its brush with disaster at 5-1, a record inverted to Purdue's like the halves of the two teams' Saturday evening.

A hapless Purdue team entered the game; Illinois scored on five of its first six drives. Particularly, the numbers on the backs of Will Heldt (15), Kydran Jenkins (4) and Yanni Karlaftis (14) were highly visible as they chased Illini runners, removed from the play after being sucked in by play-action fakes, while their defensive back helpers were swept elsewhere by well-designed route combinations and blocks.

The Illini offense hummed and sang; Altmeyer was surgical.

"Especially in the first half, we didn't execute like we wanted to," Heldt, a rush end, said. "We gotta be better," he said, and turned to three offensive teammates beside him – the ones who worked together with him to bring Purdue back as an ordinary second half of an ordinary blowout became anything but.

Heldt brought his team to within 10 points when he collected a fumble and rumbled across the goal line halfway into the third quarter. Then Purdue's defense put its foot down on the ensuing drive, defending an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-2.

Those were the only two drives of the second half and overtime that didn't end in scores for the Illini. But it was enough – for a time, anyway.

Because on the next drive, one of the men sitting next to Heldt after everything was said and done made a play – and benefitted from a play made for him.

It was a double-handoff flea-flicker, the kind more apt for football of the flag and ancient varieties than a Big Ten Saturday night. But it worked, perfectly, with Browne hitting an open Max Klare 56 yards away at the 37, and the sophomore tight end bounding all the way to the 10 before willing himself forward for a few more.

Purdue though, sputtered on the rest of its drive and converted a short field goal to bring the game to 27-20. Walters, who had taken over play calling duties for the game, said he did not consider going for what would have been a fourth-and-goal from the 6.

"I felt like that was gonna give our team the best chance to win," Walters answered for why he called the game. "That’s my job as the head coach."



