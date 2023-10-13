As the first year of the Ryan Walters era continues, there has been somewhat of a youth movement in the Purdue secondary. A pair of true freshman defensive backs have solidified starting spots with another rookie outside linebacker carving out a role with the second unit.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has been wowed by those true freshmen defenders, Dillon Thieneman, Derrick Rogers Jr., and Will Heldt, so far in 2023.

"These freshmen, man. I tell you what, they are the consummate professionals right now. They're going to work and every day it's a new day. They don't look back at what they did. It's always about how can they work and get better from what they've done," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said.

At the forefront of that movement is true freshman phenom and breakout star of Purdue's defense, Dillon Thieneman.

Thieneman, a former three-star recruit, came to West Lafayette carrying the family legacy that his older brothers established before him. Under the previous regime, Jacob and Brennan Thieneman were always praised as hard workers who showed up and did their job, while entering the program as walk-ons and turning into contributors by the end of their respective Boilermaker careers.

That discipline and hard work was expected out of the third Thieneman brother to call West Lafayette home for his collegiate career. What wasn't expected, at least from the outside, was the level that he'd rise to in just a short time on campus.

For months, we heard about the strides Thieneman had been making in winter workouts, then spring practice, then fall camp. We hadn't seen it on the field, however. Once September rolled around, it didn't take long for the world to see what Purdue's coaching staff had been saying for months.

Thieneman has burst onto the scene like very few Purdue freshmen have done before him. The likes of George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore and David Bell all enjoyed massive success in their debuts seasons in recent memory and now Thieneman shares that same distinction.

Thieneman is second in the country with 41 solo tackles through six games this season, which also leads the Big Ten. His three interceptions are tied for eight most this season and just one off the season-high nationally, as well.

Additionally, Thieneman has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade (81.5) on the Purdue defense. That production has resulted in a pair of Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the Purdue safety.

Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane have entrusted Thieneman with the free safety role in the Boilermakers' Air Strike defense, where he has played the second-most snaps of any Purdue defender behind only team captain Sanoussi Kane.