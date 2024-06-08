If someone at Mackey Arena were to check the logs of the electronic locks that allow entrance to the arena, offices, or rooms throughout the sports complex, they might just mistake youthful exuberance for two kids up to no good.



Last weekend, Purdue basketball's large freshman class was welcomed to campus, moving their stuff into their places and getting access to the lockers, training rooms, and offices that will take up most of their hours for the next four to five years.



While that class looked larger just a day ago, with six players initially signed, it will still include five true freshmen joining Matt Painter's program a season removed from Purdue's first trip to the National Title game in nearly half a century.



The official count of scholarship players is five, but if you've been paying attention to high school basketball in Indiana, you'll know that Purdue is bringing six players to campus with the pedigree and talent to play at a high major D1 program.



Aaron Fine's dream was to play for Purdue and that's allowed Painter to add the talented guard to his freshman class as a walk on.





