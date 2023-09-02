Ryan Walters came to Purdue well known as a defensive coach, but it is safe to say that his defense needs some work after Fresno State earned a 39-35 upset win in the 2023 season opener. The Bulldogs scored on a 22 yard TD pass with 59 seconds left and a Purdue last gasp drive stalled at midfield to close the game. The Ryan Walters era could not have gotten off to a better start. The defense forced a three-and-out after its first possession, then the offense needed just three plays before it was in the end zone. Hudson Card found Deion Burks over the middle and he stepped out of four tackles for an 84 yard TD that gave the Boilermakers the lead at 7-0 with 11:40 left in the first.

The teams then traded punts before Fresno State's offense finally got unlocked. The Bulldogs went 55 yards in six plays and tied the game on a 29 yard pass from Mikey Keene to Erik Brooks. The teams then again traded punts before TJ Sheffield made a big special teams play. After a Kydran Jenkins sack backed the Bulldogs up to the 5. Sheffield fielded a bouncing punt at the 40 and returned it 23 yards to the Fresno 17. It took eight plays as Fresno made a goal line stand and gave Purdue a second 1st and goal at the one with a pass interference, but Tyrone Tracy punched it in from the one on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-7.

It did not take long for Fresno to tie it, as its next drive went six yards in 60 plays. Jalen Moss took advantage of a busted coverage for an eight yard TD catch to make it 14-14. Purdue hten responded with a drive of its own. They were able to go 59 yards in six plays before Card found Burks again, this time from 17 yards as Purdue moved in front 21-14 with 9:05 left in the half.

Purdue only ran three plays in the half's final minutes, as Fresno State converted four third down opportunities on a 17 play drive to the Purdue 3. The defense finally got a third down stop, but Dylan Lynch missed a 20 yard field goal. Fresno did force a three-and-out, and the Bulldogs were able to put together a short four play 20 yard drive and Lynch made up for his miss with a 52 yard field goal as the first half expired. Purdue was able to start the second half with a bang, as Tracy busted a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. It was Purdue's first kickoff return for a touchdown in 10 years since Raheem Mostert at Penn State in 2013.

The Purdue defense then forced a three-and-out, but after a 7 played 34 yard drive Ben Freehill missed a 43 yard field goal attempt wide right. Fersno State's strength on third down continued as they converted a 3rd and 10 from the Purdue 43 and a 3rd and 9 to Moss for a 16 yard score. Moss also caught the two-point conversion pass to make it 28-25 Purdue with 6:44 left in the third. After a stop Fresno State took its first lead at 32-28 as they went 85 yards in 14 plays. Malik Sherrod finished the drive with a one yard run, but Elijah Gilliam converted three first downs on the ground.

Purdue's next drive got all the way to the Fresno one yard line, but Devin Mockobee was stopped on 4th and goal. The Bulldogs then got a first down, but Dillon Theineman got his first career interception on 3rd and long at the Purdue 45. Hudson Card immediately went back to Burks for a 44 yard pass before Mockobee got loose for an 11 yard TD runt hat made it 35-32 with 4:36 left.

