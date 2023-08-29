The Fresno State Bulldogs lost several key players from last year's 10-win team. Jake Haener, the quarterback who was at the forefront of the 10-win season, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

The Bulldogs also lost their top rusher, Jordan Mims, who had over 1,300 yards rushing last season and scored 18 touchdowns. Leading receiver, Jalen Cropper is also gone, who had over 1,000 yards.

While those are all major losses, you could look at the Purdue roster and think the same thing, with losing Aidan O'Connell and Charlie Jones.

While Fresno State lost their best offensive players, they returned two of their top three leading tacklers. Levelle Bailey and Malachi Langley are back after the duo at Linebacker totaled over 150 combined tackles. Both were Mountain West Honorable Mention players. Cameron Lockridge also returns to lead the secondary, Lockridge had five interceptions in 2022.

Head Coach Jeff Tedford is back at Fresno State after stepping down after the 2019 season. For two seasons, the Bulldogs were led by now-Washington Coach, Kalen DeBoer. In four complete seasons at Fresno State, Tedford has compiled a 36-18 record. Tedford spent 11 seasons at Cal before being fired in 2012. As a head coach overall, he has produced a 118-75 record, one of the best in college football.

The Bulldogs provide an early challenge for this new Purdue Staff, but a challenge that can be won.