From Spack to Chaney, 2000 staff best ever assembled at Purdue

Camelot.

That's how Brock Spack describes the 2000 Purdue season, one of the most memorable in school annals.

The season was defined in many ways. Most notably by Drew Brees. But a standout coaching staff played a huge role in forging this year of greatness that always will endure.



“I loved those guys,” said Spack. “It was a special time."



It has been 22 years. A generation has been raised. You don't have to remind Spack. His son and daughter are married and building lives. The dust is building up on the Big Ten championship trophy from that 2000 season.



But, the magic hasn't faded for Spack--Purdue's defensive coordinator that season--when he looks over his shoulder at what most consider to be the best coaching staff Purdue ever has had.



"It was a great time," he said. "And that was a special group of people."



Time has a way of causing people to amplify the good and mute the bad. That's especially easy to do when discussing the 2000 staff, the fourth assembled in the Tiller era.



“We were friends off the field, our families,” recalled Danny Hope, who coached the offensive line.

Spack, Hope and others helped lead the Boilermakers to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl--Purdue's first since the 1966 season. Oh, and it helped having a legendary quarterback like Brees.

"He was pretty good," Spack deadpanned.



Spack and Hope were joined by offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, assistant head coach/running backs/special teams coach Scott Downing, receivers coach Kevin Sumlin, defensive ends coach Gary Emanuel, secondary coach Ken Greene and defensive tackles coach Mark Hagen.

"I loved all of those guys," said Tim Stratton, a star tight end on the team. "Coach Chaney was like a father to me. Coach Hope? I don't think he liked me much because I didn't block well.

"I remember Coach Hope and Coach Hagen almost getting into it a few times. Two intense coaches."



Spack, Hope, Downing and Sumlin all went on to become head coaches. Sumlin has enjoyed as much success as any member of the 2000 staff, working as head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona. He is now a head coach in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.



Olson continues to forge a career as one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL, working for the Rams. Now working as a consultant for Georgia Tech, Chaney has had a similar career arc in the college ranks, working in the NFL and across the SEC. Emanuel has worked in the NFL for years upon leaving Purdue. He's with the Falcons now.



“We had fun together,” said Spack, who has become the all-time winningest coach at Illinois State. “That’s what I remember. Those guys made me laugh. And anyone who can make me laugh, I like.

“They liked to mess with me from time to time. During the week of the Indiana game, Oly would tape a sign to my door that said 'Indiana head coach.' And then act like he didn’t do it.”

The staff not only had fun together, but it also developed some top talent. The headliner: Brees, a senior who carried everyone's dreams into 2000 after being a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1999. There was more: Vinny Sutherland, Montrell Lowe, Stuart Schweigert, Stratton and one of the best offensive lines Purdue ever has seen anchored by Matt Light.

“It was the defense that had questions entering the season,” said Hagen, who is back at Purdue for a second run as co-defensive coordinator/line coach.



The unit ended up leaning on a raft of freshmen, including Schweigert, Gilbert Gardner, Niko Koutovides, Landon Johnson, Shaun Phillips, and Craig Terrell, among others.

“We had to rely on a lot of young guys,” said Spack.

And the victories piled up. The two most memorable came at home vs. Michigan and Ohio State. And they tasted sweeter by being punctuated with parties at Joe and Arnette Tiller’s house located off Salisbury Ave., near Blessed Sacrament Church. It was a tradition to meet at Joe's place after home games.



There was plenty of food, drink and stories. Also, laughter. Lots of laughter.



“That was a good time,” said Hope, who helps as a fund-raiser at Eastern Kentucky. “It was a fun way to cap a Saturday after a home game.”

The Saturday night good times rolled often at Tiller's place, with the Boilermakers going 6-0 in Ross-Ade Stadium with victories vs. Central Michigan, Kent State, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana.

"We played hard," said Hope, who would go on to be head coach at Eastern Kentucky and Purdue. "But we also worked hard."



Part of that work took place Thursdays, when the staff held what were known as “Keys to Victory” meetings. That’s when the coordinators would share thoughts on what they felt had to be done to win the upcoming game.

“This was a big deal,” said Hope. “Lots of good back and forth between coaches.”

