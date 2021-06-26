CARMEL — On the second weekend college coaches could be out watching recruits, Matt Painter twice saw commitment Fletcher Loyer put on a show.

In Fort Wayne Homestead's two wins on Saturday at the Charlie Hughes Showcase at Carmel High School, the Boilermaker-to-be guard scored 33 points in a rout of Carmel and 34 in a narrow win over Jeffersonville.

Summertime high school basketball isn't always reflective of reality as teams retool amidst the whirlwind of players' summer schedules, but Loyer's showing on Saturday was very much a look at what Homestead can reasonably expect from him as a senior.