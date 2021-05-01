GoldandBlack - From The Road: Friday Night at the Run 'N Slam

To this point, Gary West Side's Jalen Washington has been ranked in the thinnest of air based off potential more than anything else, due to his ample physical gifts and skill level to go along with them.

But he missed so much time due to injury his first two seasons of high school, he didn't have much of a chance to back those rankings up.

Now, coming off a solid junior season in which he led West Side to win an overtime game of the state finals after missing most of his sophomore season with a major knee injury, Washington looks like he's taking that step.

Friday night's opponent — Shining Star Sports — was little match for Washington's Meanstreets team and the result, a 30-or-so-point win, was predictable. But It wasn't as notable what happened as it was how Washington looked doing it.

"I feel like I'm definitely making a big step," Washington said. "I have a lot of big goals I want to get to and I feel like I'm just progressing every single day."