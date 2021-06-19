INDIANAPOLIS — Before this weekend, college basketball coaches hadn't seen any recruit live in well in excess of a year.

What they saw from Myles Colvin on Saturday at the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclassman Showcase at Ben Davis may have made Purdue's early offer — extended on the very first day post-dead period — look pretty astute.

The Class of 2023 wing from Heritage Christian and son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin was outstanding during his two games in the first session of the Showcase, playing both with and against some of the best talent he's shared the floor during his emergent basketball career.

"It was a really, really good experience for me," Colvin said. "I think it kind of brings out a lot of what I can really do and shows more of what I am."