GoldandBlack - From The Road: Saturday at the Run 'N Slam

It was a strong day for Boilermaker commitment Fletcher Loyer, who helped his short-handed Indy Heat team to a pair of wins following Friday night's narrow loss.

He was especially good in the afternoon, a 68-52 win over Kingdom Hoops.

Loyer finished that game with 23 points — he'd scored 20 in the morning in a win over Nova Village — but also impacted the game heavily in a bit of a different role.

Former starting guard Paul McMillan's departure from Indy Heat pre-Run 'N Slam left Tayshawn Comer as its lone true point guard, so Loyer — a 2-guard who played primarily point guard for Homestead High School this past season — moved into more of that role, too, often bringing the ball up the floor and initiating halfcourt offense, often with Comer on the floor too.