GoldandBlack - From The Road: Saturday at the Run 'N Slam

From The Road: Saturday at the Run 'N Slam
FORT WAYNE — The pool play portion of the annual Run 'N Slam in Fort Wayne wrapped up on Saturday, giving way to the bracketed portion of the event.
A few notes on Purdue commitments and targets from Day 2.
A NEW BUT FAMILIAR ROLE FOR LOYER
It was a strong day for Boilermaker commitment Fletcher Loyer, who helped his short-handed Indy Heat team to a pair of wins following Friday night's narrow loss.
He was especially good in the afternoon, a 68-52 win over Kingdom Hoops.
Loyer finished that game with 23 points — he'd scored 20 in the morning in a win over Nova Village — but also impacted the game heavily in a bit of a different role.
Former starting guard Paul McMillan's departure from Indy Heat pre-Run 'N Slam left Tayshawn Comer as its lone true point guard, so Loyer — a 2-guard who played primarily point guard for Homestead High School this past season — moved into more of that role, too, often bringing the ball up the floor and initiating halfcourt offense, often with Comer on the floor too.
