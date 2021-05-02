 GoldandBlack - From The Road: Saturday at the Run 'N Slam
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 00:11:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

From The Road: Saturday at the Run 'N Slam

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT WAYNE — The pool play portion of the annual Run 'N Slam in Fort Wayne wrapped up on Saturday, giving way to the bracketed portion of the event.

A few notes on Purdue commitments and targets from Day 2.

A NEW BUT FAMILIAR ROLE FOR LOYER

It was a strong day for Boilermaker commitment Fletcher Loyer, who helped his short-handed Indy Heat team to a pair of wins following Friday night's narrow loss.

He was especially good in the afternoon, a 68-52 win over Kingdom Hoops.

Loyer finished that game with 23 points — he'd scored 20 in the morning in a win over Nova Village — but also impacted the game heavily in a bit of a different role.

Former starting guard Paul McMillan's departure from Indy Heat pre-Run 'N Slam left Tayshawn Comer as its lone true point guard, so Loyer — a 2-guard who played primarily point guard for Homestead High School this past season — moved into more of that role, too, often bringing the ball up the floor and initiating halfcourt offense, often with Comer on the floor too.

