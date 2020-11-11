GoldandBlack - Frontcourt signees may bring ultimate versatility to Purdue

Matt Painter will have many options with his frontcourt starting next season. (AP)

When Purdue was recruiting Trey Kaufman-Renn, one of the two outstanding frontcourt prospects who signed with the Boilermakers on Wednesday, he spoke of the appeal of the program's reputation for "position-less" basketball. Using former Boilermaker Vincent Edwards as a blueprint, Purdue sold Kaufman-Renn on his ability to play multiple positions and multiple roles for the Boilermakers, as It did months earlier with Caleb Furst, who committed months prior. Now, with both Rivals.com four-star prospects in the fold starting in 2021-2022, Purdue can count on not only the ability the pair of top-50 prospects will provide, but also the versatility and interchangeable nature that could be the most intriguing part of it. It'll go like this: Furst — 6-foot-10, 230-some pounds but with mobility and skill that belie his size — will play both as a traditional power forward but also a new-age skill-over-size center. Kaufman — 6-9ish and growing — will play on the wing, but also play at the 4, where his ability to play on the perimeter could provide advantages. The possibilities for multi-faceted lineups that involve both players are many. "You're striving to play 30 minutes a game," Coach Matt Painter said generally of recruits' ambitions. "And if you can get that from a couple different spots, that really helps you. And I've talked to anybody that's a versatile player about that, because it just makes sense. I think when you can do those things, and you can try to maybe offset some weaknesses, or you can attack some weaknesses in your opponent, because you can go a couple different ways in how you play, it really helps you." There's precedent at Purdue. It wasn't all that long ago that the Boilermakers were filthy rich at center, with A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas, allowing them to fulfill recruiting promises made to Caleb Swanigan by playing him at power forward as a freshman. Swanigan then played mostly center after Hammons departed, but still moved to forward to play alongside Haas at times. All the while, skilled forward Vincent Edwards fit in at both the 3 and 4. While some lineups did pan out better than others, and trade-offs did come as matchups evolved, Purdue by and large thrived with those frontcourt dynamics. This personnel will be different than those days, but the same concepts will be explored. "Those two guys are going to be able to play in multiple scenarios together, but it also depends on other people," Painter said. "They have to come in and earn it and they understand that. "We're excited about the possibilities our team is going to have with different lineups."