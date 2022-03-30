 Moussa | Mbow | Purdue football | offensive line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 09:05:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Future is now for young o-linemen Moussa and Mbow

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Spring Football Central

The future is now for Mahamane Moussa and Marcus Mbow.

The Purdue redshirt freshman offensive linemen are getting extensive action this spring playing on the No. 1 unit. Moussa has been lining up at left tackle, with Mbow at right tackle.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}