 GoldandBlack - Gallery: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 16:57:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Gallery: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Chad Krockover
GoldandBlack.com Photographer

Pictured are the images from Purdue's seven-point Homecoming loss to Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2021.


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}