GoldandBlack - Gallery: Purdue-Northwestern

Gallery: Purdue-Northwestern
Take a look at Chad Krockover's (@KrockPhoto) from Northwestern's 27-20 win over Purdue on Nov. 14, 2020 in Ross-Ade Stadium. It was a cold, wet night for the 866 fans in attendance.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.