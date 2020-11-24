GoldandBlack - Game 1 Preview: Purdue vs. Liberty

Jaden Ivey will be one of Purdue's many newcomers debuting vs. Liberty. (Purdue)

PURDUE VS. LIBERTY

PURDUE VS. LIBERTY What When Time TV Radio Space Coast Challenge (Melbourne, Fla.) Wed. Nov. 25 5:30 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network Purdue Radio Networ

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue and Liberty tip off the season at the Space Coast Challenge, formerly the Cancun Challenge before the pandemic moved the event to Florida. The Boilermakers were originally supposed to play Illinois State, but the Redbirds dropped out and Liberty signed on in their place. ... The winner will face either Clemson or Mississippi State on Thanksgiving at 8:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: — Coaches: RV N/A 25 88% -9.5 Liberty AP: — Coaches: — N/A 166 12% +9.5

ABOUT PURDUE

The Liberty game will mark the debuts of at least four Boilermakers, probably five: Redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman and true freshmen Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey. Another true frosh, Ethan Morton, is likely to play after being sidelined most of the preseason with mono. ... This season is certain to be something of a battle of attrition, and the Boilermakers are off to a rough start in that regard. Invaluable junior guard Eric Hunter is out for several weeks with a knee injury sustained Nov. 9, and center Emmanuel Dowuona never so much as practiced this preseason due to respiratory problems. It's unclear whether Dowuona would have been in Purdue's rotation, but Hunter is one of Purdue's most important players, possibly its most important player.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) Purdue's best and likely most important player, Williams should be the Boilermakers' offensive focal point this season and one of the Big Ten's leading rebounders. His conditioning has improved as he's poised to play more minutes than ever, and there were strong indications this preseason he may have turned a corner at the foul line, which would be a very positive thing for the the Preseason All-Big Ten big man. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) Now a junior, Wheeler's coming off a disappointing sophomore season, hoping to recapture his shooting touch from the year prior. His experience is an advantage, though, at one of Purdue's most important positions and its most unproven. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) Purdue's foremost shooting threat, Stefanovic is a critical piece of Purdue's offensive mix, not just because of he's a 40-percent-level three-point shooter, but because of the attention he may draw as the focal point of many of the Boilermakers' actions. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) The likely starter at point guard with Eric Hunter sidelined, the sophomore is now Purdue's most experienced player among its active ball-handling options. He wasn't as consistent as he would have liked this preseason, he said, but trended upward as the season neared, and now finds himself with an opportunity for a leading role. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) The redshirt freshman shooting guard, by every account, was very good during the preseason, good enough to earn a starting position, we think. He is known as a potentially outstanding perimeter shooter, but his effort and tenacity may be key commodities for Purdue, too, and he's well-equipped to be a productive rebounder and solid defender in the backcourt.

ROTATION

F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) Debuting after a redshirt season a year ago, Gillis will play in his first formal basketball game since the summer after his junior season in high school. It's been almost two-and-a-half years. C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) The freshman center has been a revelation for Purdue, the most pleasant surprise of this summer and fall. He seems to have answered the Boilermakers' backup-center question. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) The talented freshman has had to be crash-coursed in point guard the past few weeks due to Hunter's injury and classmate Ethan Morton's absence, perhaps setting back his learning curve. But Ivey is an impact-capable player who'll give Purdue a shot in the arm as a scorer off the bench. He may be really good. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) (Q) The freshman is due to be a major contributor for Purdue this season, but he's been sidelined by a bout with mononucleosis. Morton's back practicing now and will be available against Liberty, but it's reasonable to suggest he'll be limited.

Liberty coach Ritchie McKay (USA Today Sports)

ABOUT LIBERTY

Liberty's won 59 games the past two seasons. Only Gonzaga (64) has won more during that time period. ... The Flames were 30-4 last season, but lost leading scorers Caleb Homesley, Scottie James and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, among other contributors. ... Graduate transfer Chris Parker averaged better than 15 points per game for Henderson State last season and made 160 threes in three seasons. ... forward Blake Preston, at 6-9, 225 pounds, is Liberty's biggest player and only player taller than 6-7. ... Coach Ritchie McKay is a former Tony Bennett assistant at Virginia who's adopted a very similar playing style as the Cavaliers. ... Liberty will play slow and methodical on offense. Last season it ranked 356th out of 357 in tempo, according to KenPom. No. 357: Virginia. The Flames' average possession last season spanned 20.7 seconds, one of the slowest in the country.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE ESTABLISH THE POST PUSH THE PACE OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING The Boilermakers will want to establish Trevion Williams every game, but against a defense that'll try to protect the paint, the post may be the Boilermakers' best chance for high-percentage shots and inside-outside opportunities. Williams will be surrounded by shooters. Matt Painter and staff want their guards to be aggressive this season pushing the ball up the floor for high-percentage shots. Against a tough halfcourt defensive team who wants to play slow it may be especially important. Hunter will be missed, though, and youngsters must make good decisions. Purdue should have an advantage on the glass and the more easy baskets it can produce, the better. Liberty's the sort of team to try to win possessions battle. The more Purdue generates, via the glass or by limiting its mistakes, the more margin for error it can have.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 75, LIBERTY 65