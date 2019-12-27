After another weeklong break over the holiday, Purdue closes non-conference play vs. Central Michigan, the Boilermakers' first game in Mackey Arena since Dec. 8.

The Boilermakers will not, though, return to starting both big men together. The likely scenario is that Trevion Williams remains in the first five, along with Nojel Eastern at forward.

• After two games without him, Purdue gets big man Matt Haarms back Saturday afternoon .

• Central Michigan is 7-5 and third nationally In scoring at an average of 87.9 points per game, but both the Chippewas' record and its offensive output thus far are bloated due to three blowout wins over non-Division-I schools.

CMU averaged nearly 108 points per game game in home victories over Michigan-Dearborn, Trinity Christian and Siena Heights.

Additionally, Central Michigan scored 134 points against Mississippi Valley State, who's ranked 353rd nationally — i.e. last — by KenPom and 84 vs. Tennessee Martin, who's ranked 314th.

Against high-majors Minnesota, DePaul and Texas — all double-digit losses away from Mount Pleasant — Central Michigan averaged 69 points in relatively fast-paced, back-and-forth games. The Chipps did hold double-digit leads vs. the Blue Demons and Longhorns.

Central Michigan does play fast, ranking 10th nationally in tempo, per KenPom.

• Coach Keno Davis, the son of long-time Iowa coach Tom Davis, has loaded has stocked his roster with junior college players, and exclusively plays juniors and seniors this season.

• Central Michigan isn't great defensively — 256th nationally in efficiency — but will do basically everything, from man to zone to press and all points in between. Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry dubbed it the Boilermakers' "final exam," covering everything they've seen offensively to this point.