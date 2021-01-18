GoldandBlack - Game 16 Preview: Purdue at #15 Ohio State

PURDUE (10-5, 5-3 B1G) VS. #20 OHIO STATE (11-3, 5-3)

PURDUE AT OHIO STATE What When Time TV Radio Big Ten season Tuesday Jan. 19 6:30 p.m. ET BTN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue travels to Columbus to complete a two-game regular season series with the now-15th-ranked Buckeyes after the Boilermakers beat Ohio State in Mackey Arena in the Big Ten opener, 67-60, on Dec. 16. ... This game was moved up on the schedule from Jan. 27 as part of a broader reshaping of the Big Ten schedule to accommodate postponements, affording Purdue just one day's worth of prep time following Sunday afternoon's win over Penn State. ... Both teams have won their last three games.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: ARV Coaches: — N/A 33 35% +4 Ohio State AP: 15 Coaches: 18 N/A 20 65% -4

ABOUT PURDUE

Purdue heads back to the road, where it's 2-3 in Big Ten play but riding a two-game win streak following wins at Michigan State and Indiana. ... The Boilermakers are looking for their third Quad 1 victory, with the home win over Ohio State and road win at IU already in-hand. ... After a 6-of-32 three-point shooting game vs. Penn State, Purdue's down to 31.9 percent from long range in conference games. Purdue beat Ohio State in December, though, despite 6-of-20 shooting. Purdue's actually shooting better on the road (33.3 percent) than at home (29.7) in Big Ten games. ... The first Ohio State game was Purdue's first of the season with both Eric Hunter and Jaden Ivey, after both were sidelined for much of the non-conference season. ... The Boilermakers kept the Buckeyes to just 29-percent shooting in the second half in Mackey Arena.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 15.3 PPG • 9.7 RPG • 2.3 APG • 54.1% FG Foul trouble bit Williams against Penn State after he'd been free of it for several games prior. He's got to avoid the cheap ones. He's playing well for Purdue and should have another favorable matchup vs. size-deprived Ohio State. Williams went for 16 and nine the first time around vs. Ohio State and has improved considerably since that time. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 5.4 PPG • 3.3 RPG This could be another game where Gillis' rugged nature comes in handy. Purdue needs to shore up the glass, for one thing. After an extended dry spell, Gillis made a pair of threes against Penn State, a welcomed sight. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 10.8 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 2.5 APG • 47.1% 3-PT Stefanovic is shooting 36 percent from three-point range on the road in Big Ten play. Purdue will have to work to get him open vs. the Buckeyes. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 10.7 PPG • 31.3% 3-PT • 3.6 APG Hunter scored 15 points and did a good job on C.J. Walker defensively during the first meeting with Ohio State. He won't have to contend with Walker this time around. Hunter's broken out of a shooting slump lately, but must continue to keep his turnovers to a minimum. He committed four of Purdue's 16 the first time around with the Buckeyes. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 9.7 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 39.7% 3-PT • 95% FT Newman has played really well for Purdue lately and there's little reason to expect that not to continue. He's making threes at a 40-percent clip, scoring off the dribble and being active on the glass and disruptive on D. He scored 10 with seven rebounds against Ohio State in December.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 8.1 PPG • 3.9 RPG • 57.7% FG • 14 BLK Edey's shooting just under 38 percent from the floor against Big Ten teams, an adjustment that was inevitable for the big man in the most physical league in college basketball. He's given Purdue a bit of a shot-blocking presence around the basket lately, though. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 5.1 PPG • 40% 3-PT Thompson's opportunities have dipped a bit as Jaden Ivey has played more, but he seems to be giving the Boilermakers solid minutes at two different positions. He's not gotten many shots, but that's OK. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 3.9 PPG • 4.8 RPG Wheeler made an outstanding hustle play on his blocked shot vs. Penn State. Purdue could use that sort of thing on an every-game basis from him. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 6.4 PPG • 2.5 RPG After making a few big threes at Indiana, Ivey was 0-for-5 vs. Penn State. When he attacks off the dribble, though, good things seem to happen, and he's getting better defensively. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) Purdue's getting Morton spurts of first-half minutes, hoping to involve him more. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)

ABOUT OHIO STATE

Ohio State is very different now from the team Purdue saw back in December. Veteran guard C.J. Walker has been sidelined with a torn ligament in his hand. But, forward E.J. Liddell, who missed the first Purdue game due to Illness, is back and playing well. Senior forward Seth Towns, a former Ivy League star, is back, too, after he also wasn't available for the first Purdue game. ... Led by 26 from Liddell, Ohio State just won at Illinois, two games after winning decisively at Rutgers. ... The Buckeyes are sixth nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom, and averaging 75.9 points in Big Ten games; keep in mind that counts their 60-point showing at Purdue. Only Iowa and Illinois average more points in conference play.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 14 JUSTICE SUEING (6-7, 215, Senior) 10.7 PPG • 49.5% FG • 3.8 RPG Sueing gave Purdue problems the first time around, scoring 14 points, including a pair of threes. He's made only two threes since, but has still been a very productive scorer and rebounder. F — 10 JUSTIN AHRENS (6-6, 195, Junior) 6.2 PPG • 52.8% 3-PT Purdue will have to account for Ahrens at all times when he's on the floor, because he can be deadly from three. He's 7-of-10 the past two games and is 16-of-32 in Big Ten games. F — 25 KYLE YOUNG (6-8, 225, Senior) 8.1 PPG • 6.1 RPG • 53.1% FG The grinding forward will again give up a ton of size on the interior, but will play really hard and require Purdue to keep a body on him on the defensive glass. F— 32 EJ LIDDELL (6-7, 240, Sophomore) 14.3 PPG • 6.8 RPG • 50.4% FG The sophomore's breakout season was interrupted by Illness, but he's good now. He's really dangerous around the basket and on pull-ups, but was also 4-of-7 from three-point range at Illinois. He carried Ohio State, too, in their first of two wins over Rutgers. G — 4 DUANE WASHINGTON (6-3, 210, Junior) 15.4 PPG • 36.9% 3-PT Washington's leading the Buckeyes in scoring at 15.4 points. He's a high-volume three-point shooter who Purdue held to just 4-of-14 overall the first time around.

ROTATION

F — 23 ZED KEY (6-8, 245, Freshman) 7.0 PPG • 60% FG • 3.9 RPG Key gave Ohio State some real energy in the first meeting between these two teams, going head to head with Williams and Edey. He looks like a keeper. G — 0 MEECHIE JOHNSON (6-2, 172, Freshman) 3.0 PPG The freshman enrolled in January and is logging modest minutes already. Just a few months ago he was playing grassroots with Purdue signee Caleb Furst. F — 31 SETH TOWNS (6-8, 230, Senior) 5.1 PPG • 2.3 RPG • 43.8% 3-PT Towns was sidelined early on this season, and his minutes have been up and down, but he's coming off a trip to Illinois in which he scored 11 in just 15 minutes. He's a capable shooter from deep. G — 2 MUSA JALLOW (6-5, 210, Senior) 4.4 PPG • 2.8 RPG

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! OFFENSIVE PURPOSE REBOUNDING Obviously. Purdue committed 16 of them against the Buckeyes in Round 1 and won anyway. It would be playing with fire to try it again. The Boilermakers simply have to be strong with the ball against a really aggressive defensive team on the perimeter. Ohio State will again really make Purdue's guards work. They'll bump and hold and apply pressure in all its forms. Strong screening, active cutting and purposeful passing are essential against teams like this. The guards will be challenged. The Penn State game was ugly in this regard, as Purdue won for the first time this season when getting outrebounded. Purdue, again, would be playing with fire if it wasn't hyper-aware of the defensive boards now.

PREDICTION: OHIO STATE 68, PURDUE 65