NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR RV RV 31 17 33% MD 17 17 16 13 67%

Coming off a rout of eighth-ranked Michigan State, followed by a week off, Purdue continues its search for road success, against a Maryland team in a very similar position. Both teams are unbeaten in Big Ten play at home, winless on the road, both coming off narrow misses, though, in their last road outings. Both teams have struggled on offense in Big Ten play to this point. Their road struggles are emblematic of the league as a whole this season.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (10-7, 3-3 B1G)

KEY PURDUE RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 3 Jahaad Proctor

G 6-3/205/SR PPG: 10.2 32 Matt Haarms C 7-3/250/JR PPG: 10.4

REB: 5.5 FG: 57.0% BLK: 2.2 11 Isaiah Thompson G 6-1/165/FR PTS: 4.8 3-PT: 35.1% 12 Evan Boudreaux F/C 6-8/220/SR PTS: 3.9 REB: 2.8

• Purdue took Monday and Tuesday off during its bye week, allowing center Matt Haarms some valuable rest as he deals with a hip flexor. Haarms was full-go in practice the rest of the week, but suggests he may have to play through some discomfort. He did play — and played well – vs. Michigan State on Sunday, three days after sitting out the second half and both overtimes at Michigan. • The Boilermakers are averaging 63.8 points in Big Ten, ranking 11th in the league, and shooting only 37.1 percent from the floor, better than only ... Maryland (37 percent). • Purdue is sixth nationally (for the entire season) in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Anthony Cowan is one of the best and most experienced guards in the Big Ten. (AP)

#17 MARYLAND TERRAPINS (13-4, 3-3 B1G)

KEY MARYLAND RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 2 Aaron Wiggins G 6-6/200/SO PTS: 10.4 REB: 5.8 3-PT: 30.2% 10 Serrel Smith G 6-4/175/SO PTS: 1.7 15 Chol Marial C 7-2/230/FR PTS: 1.6 REB: 2.6 4 Ricky Lindo F 6-8/220/SO PTS: 2.4 REB: 2.3

• One of the top guards In the conference, Anthony Cowan is the third outstanding senior guard Purdue will face in as many games, on the heels of Zavier Simpson and Cassius Winston. Cowan averages 15.7 points, and his speed and quickness will test Purdue's stout perimeter defenders, Eric Hunter and Nojel Eastern, among others. • Maryland's averaging only 62.2 points in Big Ten play and shooting a league-worst 37 percent in conference play — and turns the ball over more on average than anyone in the conference — but is seventh nationally (for the entire season) in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. • Big man Jalen Smith, who bypassed a chance to try to make the NBA after his freshman season, averages 14-and-a-half points in Big Ten play and leads the conference in three-point shooting, having made 9-of-14 through six games. That could make for a real defensive headache for Purdue's bigs.

THREE THINGS TURNOVERS FOULS REBOUNDING Purdue simply must take care of the basketball. That's always the case, but especially so at Maryland, where poise will be tested in the one facility, with the one crowd, that noticeably affected the Boilermakers last season. Look at Michigan: Had Purdue taken care of the ball in the first half, it may have won. Anthony Cowan is a tough cover and a great foul shooter. His speed and quickness will be difficult to keep out of the lane, and consequently off the foul line. Eric Hunter and Nojel Eastern are going to have to do their best to contain the ball without reaching and bumping, and help must be clean. This game could profile as a rock fight, and if that's the case, the Boilermakers needs their strengths to be their strengths. That means Trevion Williams and Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms on the glass, at both ends of the floor. Offensive rebounds could loom especially large as scoring may not come easily.

