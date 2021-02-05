GoldandBlack - Game 20 Preview: #24 Purdue vs. Northwestern

PURDUE (12-7, 7-5 B1G) vs. NORTHWESTERN (6-9, 3-8)

PURDUE VS. NORTHWESTERN What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Saturday Feb. 6 4:30 p.m. ET BTN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue returns home following a 61-60 loss at Maryland for its one and only meeting of this regular season with Northwestern, loser of eight in a row after it had been ranked after a 3-0 Big Ten start.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: 24 Coaches: ARV 24 23 77% XX Northwestern AP: — Coaches: — 42 74 23% XX

ABOUT PURDUE

With junior Sasha Stefanovic expected to return from his COVID-19 hiatus, Purdue will have all its key players for just the 11th time this season. The Boilermakers are 7-3 in those games and had won four in a row prior to Stefanovic being sidelined. ...

BEST-GUESS STARTERS (with Big Ten stats)

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 17.2 PPG • 9.9 RPG • 2.2 APG • 53.7% FG Williams has been one of the best players in the Big Ten, averaging 20 points per game the past four outings, with double-doubles in five of the past six. He's been everything Purdue's needed him to be, within reason, this conference season and this matchup should be ripe for the picking. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 4.7 PPG • 3.8 RPG Purdue's high-motor forward has been a really impactful player for Purdue this season, and his physical nature and such could stand out even more against a less-physical team like Northwestern. Pete Nance will be a challenge defensively if that's how things line up. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 25% 3-PT • 3.2 APG • 84.6% FT Hunter's Impacted games defensively and shown real flashes as a facilitator, but offensive consistency has been fleeting for the veteran. He's shooting just 34 percent and 25 percent from three-point range in Big Ten play. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 10.1 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 44.4% 3-PT • 95% FT The maddeningly up-and-down nature of Newman's season continued at Maryland, where he followed up a 29-point outburst vs. Minnesota with a 1-for-7, three-turnover game vs. the Terps, though the traveling call that went against him was bogus. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 9.7 PPG • 3.6 RPG • 1.8 APG • 36.2% 3-PT Will it take Stefanovic time to round back into form after a long layoff or does he hit the ground running? He'd been Idled for almost two-and-a-half weeks in-season.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 4.4 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 1.1 BLK Purdue's not asking as much of Edey lately from a minutes perspective as Williams plays so well — and stays on the floor — but he's affecting games when he's out there. Lost in the Maryland outcome was a really productive burst from Edey. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 8.0 PPG • 2.9 RPG • 1.8 AST Ivey averaged 12 points per game in his three games as a starter without Stefanovic out. The silver lining there may be that a really promising young player took a step forward with Increased opportunity. The freshman's wrist seems to be bothering him, though. Something to monitor. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 4.1 PPG • 55.6% FG • 52.9% 3-PT Thompson carried bigger minutes the past few games and played well, taking care of the basketball, giving Purdue some punch off the dribble against Minnesota and making threes at Maryland. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 2.7 PPG • 3.7 RPG G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)



ABOUT NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern's lost its last eight games after an improbable 3-0 Big Ten start that put the Wildcats in the top 25 for a moment. ... The Wildcats are respectable offensively, but allowing 76.8 points in Big Ten games, better than only Penn State and Nebraska, and allowing 47.7-percent shooting, ahead of only the Nittany Lions. Northwestern's allowed 80 or more points in six of the past eight games, all losses ... Northwestern is second-to-last in the Big Ten in rebounding margin, and one of college basketball's least-effective offensive rebounding teams. ... The Wildcats shoot a solid 35.4 percent from three-point range — 33.6 percent in Big Ten play — and rank 21st nationally in turnover percentage per KenPom.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 10 MILLER KOPP (6-7, 215, Junior) 13.7 PPG • 2.8 RPG • 42.4% 3-PT The forward is one of the top three-point threats in the Big Ten and a tough matchup for a lot of frontcourt types. F — 22 PETE NANCE (6-10, 225, Junior) 11.5 PPG • 6.7 RPG • 51.1% FG • 32.6% 3-PT The versatile big man has started to put it together as a junior this season, able to score off the dribble, around the basket or from three-point range. Purdue will have to guard him all over the floor, and ought to be physical with him (without fouling). He got off to a hot shooting start in Mackey last season. F — 31 ROBBIE BERAN (6-9, 215, Sophomore) 5.8 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 32.4% 3-PT Beran will have his hands full with Purdue's size in the post — though he'll undoubtedly have help from teammates — and could create issues for the Boilermakers if he steps out and makes shots. G— 1 CHASE AUDIGE (6-4, 200, Junior) 12.1 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 34.1% 3-PT The William & Mary transfer has been an important addition for the Wildcats, adding some offensive punch and athleticism to the Northwestern lineup. And he's been particularly productive on the road, scoring 17 in the win at Indiana and 14 at Iowa, 25 at Ohio State and 16 at Wisconsin. G — 0 BOO BUIE (6-2, 180, Sophomore) 9.9 PPG • 4.5 AST • 38.6% 3-PT The occasionally explosive backcourt scorer will be one of the focal points of Purdue's defensive game plan.

ROTATION

C — 15 RYAN YOUNG (6-10, 245, Junior) 8.3 PPG • 4.9 RPG • 60.8% FG The one true interior player Northwestern has, he may get a lot of run vs. Williams and Edey. Young is a solid interior scorer and active on the glass. He'll make Purdue's big men work. G — 11 ANTHONY GAINES (6-4, 210, Senior) 4.1 PPG • 4.6 RPG • 33.3% 3-PT G — 3 TY BERRY (6-3, 190, Freshman) 5.5 PPG • 38.6% 3-PT

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE TURNOVERS! PHYSICALITY OFFENSIVE GLASS Same as it ever was. Look, Northwestern can score. The Wildcats struggle on defense, though, and the Boilermakers mustn't let them off the hook by turning the ball over. It's been the single-biggest element to Purdue's success or lack thereof this season and that won't change. Much like Minnesota, this is a game where Purdue can win around the basket, meaning Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis can really impact this one on the glass and throwing their bodies around on offense. Williams will loom especially large on the interior, as he does every game. This goes along with physicality but offensive rebounding has been so important for Purdue lately, and could be a game-changer against Northwestern's front line. Ryan Young is a big body but otherwise the Wildcats are going to be hard-pressed to keep Purdue off the boards if they go hard.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 74, NORTHWESTERN 65