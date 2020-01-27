NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR RV — 35 21 40% RUT 25 25 23 26 60%

ABOUT THIS GAME

After a disappointing home loss to Illinois, Purdue's urgency Friday night vs. Wisconsin was almost tangible. The Boilermakers dominated the Badgers, 70-51, a game that was even more one-sided than the final score suggests, in a game Purdue had to have. Now, though, the road, where Purdue remains winless in a Big Ten defined by parity and depth, in part because Its traditional lower third has flipped the conference. Penn State and Illinois are good, and so is Rutgers, buoyed by a transformative sophomore class. Midway through the season, Steve Pikiell would have to be considered the front-runner for Big Ten Coach-of-the-Year, though Brad Underwood is making his case, too. The Scarlet Knights cracked the top 25 last week for the first time since the Carter Administration and is unbeaten at the RAC this season, though it just needed a near-buzzer-beater to beat middling Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. This would be a résumé centerpiece type of win for Purdue, hard as that may be to comprehend as the Boilermakers face a team they've yet to lose to since the Knights joined the Big Ten.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (11-9, 4-5 B1G)

KEY PURDUE RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS 32

Matt Haarms C 7-3/250/JR PPG: 10.01

REB: 5.2 3-PT: 40.9% BLK: 2.1 1 Aaron Wheeler F 6-9/205/SO PPG: 3.9

REB: 5.1 11 Isaiah Thompson G 6-1/165/FR PTS: 5.4 3-PT: 35.4% 3 Jahaad Proctor G 6-3/205/SR PPG: 9.2



ABOUT PURDUE

• Purdue's road shooting difficulties again come to the forefront now. The Boilermakers have shot 20.5 percent from three-point range in Big Ten road games and just 33.1 percent overall. • The Boilermakers are unbeaten at the RAC, 3-0, since Rutgers joined the Big Ten, but were pushed considerably in their last visit, a 78-76 victory two seasons ago, and now visits Piscataway in upset mode. • Matt Painter switched up his starting five again In advance of Wisconsin, and it paid off In a big way, as Evan Boudreaux moved into the first five at forward and delivered the finest game of his Boilermaker career, the prior standard probably being the Michigan State game two games earlier. Purdue didn't play centers Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams together at all vs. Wisconsin, which had previously been the Boilermakers' starting grouping. The matchup with the Badgers, who can shoot threes from every position, was certainly a factor, but so too would have been continued questions over that pairing's practicality. The senior played 32 minutes against the Badgers and totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds — seven of them off the offensive glass — • In Purdue's last four games, Nojel Eastern is averaging 11.3 points on 54-percent shooting, and averaging 5.5 rebounds.

In a Big Ten full of outstanding big men, Rutgers' Myles Johnson is yet another. (AP)

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (15-5, 6-3 B1G)

Rutgers Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics





KEY RUTGERS RESERVES # Player P HT/WT/YR STATS Column 6 42 Jacob Young G 6-102/185/JR PTS: 8.7 REB: 2.7 AST: 1.9 0 Geo Baker G 6-4/185/JR PTS:10.1

AST: 3.7 3-PT: 24.7% 4 Paul Mulcahy G 6-6/205/FR PTS: 3.7 REB: 2.9 AST: 2.4 3-PT: 38.5% 13 Shaq Carter F 6-9/250/SR PTS: 3.7 REB: 2.4

ABOUT RUTGERS

• Rutgers is again a very good defensive team — Big Ten opponents have shot just 38.5 percent vs. the Knights, who rank ninth in defensive efficiency, per KenPom — but showed last week at Iowa that it can also hang offensively in a high-possessions, fast-paced game, in that case a narrow, 85-80 loss in Iowa City. • Ron Harper Jr. has made a significant difference in Rutgers' improvement this season. After showing flashes as a freshman last season, the son of the long-time NBA standout of the same name is the Knights' leading scorer this season. He scored 29 vs. the Hawkeyes. • Again, Rutgers is top 10 nationally in defensive efficiency on KenPom, but also 17th in effective field goal percentage defense, top-20 in two-point field goal percentage defense and top 30 in keeping opponents off the foul line. • In a league full of good big men, sophomore Myles Johnson is an up-and-comer, the sort of tall but also physical presence that can sometimes be a handful for Purdue's Williams and Haarms. Johnson is double-double capable, averaging about nine and eight, and makes almost 70 percent of his shots. • Veteran guard Geo Baker has battled injury and is shooting just 25 percent from three, but he bailed Rutgers out of the scare vs. Nebraska Saturday, nailing the game-winner with a second left to play.

THREE THINGS EASY OFFENSE EXECUTE ESTABLISH THE POST Purdue has struggled time and again to score on the road, and the likelihood of that reality just randomly lifting against a very good defensive team that's unbeaten at home would seem remote. The best course is to generate putbacks and layups off turnovers, and cash in when opportunities arise. Bold, we know, but the Wisconsin game may have been Purdue's best cutting game of the season among its guards, and open looks from three came because of it. Purdue doesn't shoot great on the road, and execution has been part of that. Effective screening, passing and cutting are musts against this D. Myles Johnson is a real presence, and the sort that with both the power and length to affect Purdue's big men, but Purdue isn't winning this game without Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms producing, both on offense and the glass, but offense is especially critical.

BOTTOM LINE