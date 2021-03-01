GoldandBlack - Game 25 Preview: #23 Purdue vs. #25 Wisconsin

PURDUE (16-8, 11-6 B1G) vs. WISCONSIN (16-9, 10-8 B1G)

PURDUE VS WISCONSIN What When Time TV Radio Big Ten Season Tuesday March 2 9 p.m. ET ESPN Purdue Radio Network

ABOUT THIS GAME

Purdue and Wisconsin meet for their lone matchup of the regular season, both of them ranked this week. The Boilermakers surged back into the top five after winning three straight. They're at No. 23. Wisconsin's clinging to its spot after a series of losses to marquee opponents. They're ranked 25th. Strangely, given the nature of this year's Big Ten, this will be Purdue's first game against a ranked team since the Jan. 30 home win over Minnesota.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team Top 25 NET KenPom KenPom — Win % Line* Purdue AP: 23 Coaches: 23 21 13 57% -1 Wisconsin AP: 25 Coaches: ARV 24 11 43% +1

ABOUT PURDUE

Purdue can lock up the No. 4 seed to the Big Ten Tournament — and the double-bye — by closing with wins over Wisconsin and Indiana at home. ... Matt Painter said this week he thinks it's unlikely the Nebraska game from many weeks ago gets made up. ... Purdue is now 14th nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. ... Since the Rutgers loss on Dec. 29, Purdue's allowed 70 or more points just twice, once in a a 75-70 win over Northwestern and again in a 71-68 loss at Minnesota. ... The Boilermakers are 24th nationally in offensive efficiency. ... This would be another Quad 1 win for Purdue, its fifth as of now. The road win at Michigan State is on the wrong side of Quad 1 again, at least for the time being.

BEST-GUESS STARTERS

C — 50 TREVION WILLIAMS (6-10, 265, Junior) 16.8 PPG • 8.6 RPG • 2.1 APG • 53.7% FG Williams has scored 20 points total the past two games, and Purdue's won by blowout each time, which seems like a growth point for a team he carried at times some weeks ago. This game, Purdue will want to leverage his physicality against Wisconsin's big men for certain. F — 0 MASON GILLIS (6-6, 230, Redshirt Freshman) 5.1 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 30.3% 3-PT • 83.3% FT Not much left to be said here about Gillis that hasn't been said most of the season. He's been a key piece to Purdue's success in so many ways. G — 2 ERIC HUNTER JR. (6-4, 170, Junior) 9.1 PPG • 28.8% 3-PT • 2.8 APG • 87.9% FT • 18 STL The past four games, Hunter is 19-of-30 from the field, 4-for-9 from three, and averaging 11.3 points. His value obviously isn't solely tied to scoring, but it's nice for Purdue when he does so. Again, another key defensive assignment: D'Mitrik Trice. G — 55 SASHA STEFANOVIC (6-5, 200, Junior) 8.6 PPG • 2.8 RPG • 1.7 APG • 33.8% 3-PT • 86.7% FT The junior's past two games: 30 points, 9-of-17 from the field, 6-of-14 from three, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, with just one turnover. That'll do. Stefanovic is most certainly back. G — 23 JADEN IVEY (6-4, 200, Freshman) 9.4 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 2.1 AST • 14 STL Ivey's now Purdue's second-leading scorer for the Big Ten season, having scored in double-figures in seven of the past nine games. He's playing well all-around, too. Defensively, he was a menace the past two games, totaling 12 rebounds, six steals and six blocks. His athleticism will be a handful for Wisconsin.

ROTATION

C — 15 ZACH EDEY (7-4, 285, Freshman) 6.0 PPG • 4.3 RPG • 20 BLK This is a matchup where Purdue can leverage some physicality advantages around the basket. Edey will again be a big part of it. His minutes have been on the upswing lately, 15.8 per game over the past five, only one of those games having everything to do with Williams' foul trouble. G — 5 BRANDON NEWMAN (6-5, 195, Redshirt Freshman) 8.8 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 39.1% 3-PT • 95.5% FT • 14 STL After starting every game for Purdue this season prior to Penn State, Newman now comes off the bench. It's not really a demotion, but will be an adjustment — and perhaps a challenge — for the young guard regardless. G — 11 ISAIAH THOMPSON (6-1, 160, Sophomore) 3.2 PPG • 40% 3-PT Thompson carried 18 minutes at Penn State after Eric Hunter picked up early fouls and played well. F — 1 AARON WHEELER (6-9, 205, Junior) 2.8 PPG • 3.6 RPG Wheeler's been excellent the past two games, making significant impacts off the bench. In just 31 minutes, he's totaled 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 13 rebounds, and he's made 2-of-3 threes. G — 25 ETHAN MORTON (6-6, 215, Freshman) Again, Painter wants to get Morton on the floor more, but it's been difficult to find him minutes, more so now than ever. C — 4 EMMANUEL DOWUONA (6-10, 245, Sophomore) (O)

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (USA Today Sports)

ABOUT WISCONSIN

It's debatable whether Wisconsin's having a satisfying season or not. This group won a share of the Big Ten last season, but one of the oldest teams in college basketball sits at 10-8 in this beast of a league currently. ... The Badgers have lost three of their last four, all at home, but all of them to top-10 teams nationally, though it should be noted that the loss to Michigan was the Wolverines' first game coming out of COVID pause and the most recent Illinois loss came without Illini star Ayo Dosunmo on the floor. ... Earlier in the season, when Micah Potter was starting alongside classmates D'Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison, the average ago of that seniors-only lineup was 22.6 years. (Purdue's current starting five averages 20.8 years; it was 20.4 before Stefanovic stepped in for Newman.) ... Typical Wisconsin: The Badgers are second nationally in turnover percentage on offense at just 13.4 percent and they're seventh nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, playing at a tempo that ranks 325th. They will look to take the air out of the ball and play a low-scoring game. Wisconsin managed just 50 points in 38 minutes vs. Illinois before Trice went all Reggie Miller and scored 19 straight in a little more than two minutes. ... In part due to style, Wisconsin ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in scoring in overall games and 11th during conference games, at 66.3 points. ... Wisconsin shoots just 46.2 percent on two-point shots. ... The Badgers are second in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 65.1 points, again partly due to style of play. ... Wisconsin leads the Big Ten by a wide margin in turnover margin.

BEST GUESS STARTERS

F — 2 ALEEM FORD (6-8, 217, Senior) 8.6 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 32.1% 3-PT Ford went off against Purdue in Madison last year when these teams last met so he ought to have their full attention. F — 5 TYLER WAHL (6-9, 220, Sophomore) 5.3 PPG • 4.2 RPG • 30.3% 3-PT Wahl is a good defensive player who can also shoot a little bit. Freshman Jonathan Davis will log big minutes when Wisconsin plays smaller, too. F — 35 NATE REUVERS (6-11, 235, Senior) 8.6 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 26.9% 3-PT The skilled big man will be a concern for Purdue at the defensive end, but he will have his hands full with Trevion Williams and Zach Edey in the post and on the glass. G— 0 D'MITRIK TRICE (6-0, 184, Senior) 14.1 PPG • 3.5 RPG • 3.9 AST • 39.4% 3-PT The player Purdue will want to stop, Trice finished out the Illinois loss by scoring 19 points in a little more than two minutes. The 24-year-old is one of the Big Ten's most formidable backcourt scorers. G — 34 BRAD DAVISON (6-4, 202, Senior) 8.8 PPG • 3.5 RPG • 2.1 AST • 37.1% 3-PT The Big Ten's foremost heel is the competitive spark that's helped Wisconsin win championships but also a potent shooter. Watch the elbows.

ROTATION

C — 11 MICAH POTTER (6-10, 248, Senior) 12.5 PPG • 6.2 RPG • 36.6% 3-PT Potter is an effective low-post scorer and a dangerous long-range shooter. One of the most difficult defensive matchups for Purdue will be coming off the bench. He'll likely play more than Reuvers, though. G — 1 JONATHAN DAVIS (6-5, 196, Freshman) 7.1 PPG • 4.4 RPG • 35.5% 3-PT One of the better freshmen in the Big Ten, Davis will be a standout at Wisconsin and already has been at times this season. G — 12 TREVOR ANDERSON (6-3, 195, Senior) 3.6 PPG • 3.1 RPG • 61.9% 3-PT The reserve guard is 13-of-21 this season from three-point range.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE DECISION-MAKING/POISE THE INTERIOR IMMEDIATE ENERGY Wisconsin will try to lull Purdue to sleep and the Boilermakers mustn't let their exuberance get the best of them. Over-aggressive will be costly if it produces turnovers or bad shots and with the Badgers aiming to shorten the game, anything easy they get could be problematic. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey should be more physical than Wisconsin's bigs. Not as mobile, but more physical. Purdue will want that element to show up on the glass and through post offense. On the boards, Mason Gillis, too. A good start would be ideal, because spotting Wisconsin an early lead could be like stepping in quicksand. It could be profoundly important to make a few three-pointer's early on. That's not always been Purdue's thing this season, but maybe this is the game.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 66, WISCONSIN 59